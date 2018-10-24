Watch LIVE! – Banko Perlas vs. Iriga

The second round of preliminaries for the PVL Open Conference 2018 kicks off with two teams of contrasting fortunes. The Banko Perlas would like to start round two on a positive note after dropping their last two matches to the Creamline Cool Smashers and the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors, respectively. Leading their charge is Dzi Gervacio who is the tournament’s third-best scorer. She will get much help from seventh-ranked scorer Nicole Tiamzon and the versatile Joy Dacoron who is one of only two players that have double-digit spikes, blocks, and service aces.

Meanwhile, the Iriga Navy Oragons won their previous games against the Adamson-Akari Lady Falcons after suffering six straight losses. Team captain Grazielle Bombita had a solid outing with 21 points while Nerissa Bautista and Joanne Bunag had 18 and 15, respectively. Iriga also collected 66 attack points and executed 93 excellent digs in that match. The wards of Coach Edgardo Rusit would like to keep their momentum going by getting their second win at the expense of the Perlas Lady Spikers.

You can watch the game between the Banko Perlas Spikers and the Iriga-Navy Lady Oragons here via livestream.