PVL Livestream – Ateneo-Motolite vs. Adamson-Akari

Sunday, 14 Oct 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo courtsey of The Guidon

UAAP rivals will meet today as the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles face the Adamson-Akari Lady Falcons in the first game of the PVL Open Conference double-header today, October 14. The wards of Coach Air Padda are looking for their first win in the tournament and it be a confidence-booster if they can score it against their collegiate competitors. Meanwhile, the Lady Eagles are looking to make it two in a row after winning against the Iriga Lady Oragons.

Chiara Permentilla, Bernadette Flora, and CJ Pinar will have to exert much effort to penetrate the Ateneo wall of Bea De Leon, Maddie Madayag, Kat Tolentino, and Vanessa Gandler. But given their performance in the PVL Collegiate Conference, the volleybelles from San Marcelino have what it takes to dominate.

Which team will soar higher today? Will Adamson-Akari finally break into the win column or will Ateneo-Motolite continue to shut them out? You can watch the game between Ateneo-Motolite and Adamson-Akari via livestream below.

 

