The two faces of the Banko Perlas Spikers

Theater enthusiasts are familiar with the two masks that represent comedy (or happiness) and tragedy. The Banko Perlas Lady Spikers had the laughing mask against the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles whom they defeated in straight sets. They have not dropped a set against the Lady Eagles in the PVL Open Conference 2018 and are undefeated against the tournament leaders.

Banko Perlas exudes confidence every time they face the Lady Eagles. Jem Ferrer did a masterful job in distributing the ball to her spikers which led to good scoring distribution. Dzi Gervacio, Kathy Bersola, and Amanda Villanueva were all in double figures while Joy Dacoron and Suzanne Roces had eight and six, respectively. It’s no surprise that they led in total attack points, 43-30. Their net defense also contained much of Ateneo’s offense with Kat Tolentino being the lone double-digit scorer with 13.

But a day after dominating Ateneo-Motolite, it seemed like they swapped the laughing mask with a sad one.

Ran out of fuel against Petro Gazz

It’s rare that you win a volleyball game even if you had 19 more errors than your opponent. That’s the prevailing theme of Banko Perlas’ fall from grace against the Angels who were coming off a bitter five-set loss to the Tacloban Fighting Warays. Add to that the 7-0 edge of Coach Jerry Yee’s squad in service aces and you will get a better picture of why the Perlas Spikers lost. Fatigue can’t be a factor for Petro Gazz also played the day before.

Something was amiss and they did not look like the squad that already won eight games. Perhaps part of their whopping 32 errors is caused by Petro Gazz giving them a dose of their own medicine. The Angels connected on eight kill blocks while Banko Perlas only had three. Maricar Baloaloa alone had more blocks than the entire Banko squad with four. Cherry Rose Nunag contesting at the net made it a long day for the Perlas Spikers too. Simply put, it was uncharacteristic for the wards of Coach Ariel Dela Cruz to go down like this.

A string of tragic performances is what the Banko Perlas Spikers must avoid as they fight for a playoff spot. They must shake off the misery from that underwhelming game against Petro Gazz. The Angels are no fluke but we expect a better outing than this from one of the top teams in the league. A win against Pocari Sweat on Wednesday should get them back on track. Otherwise, they might wear the mask to tragedy to another early exit.