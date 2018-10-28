Watch LIVE! – Tacloban vs. Iriga-Navy

PVL Open Conference 2018 action goes to the Batangas City Sports Complex as two teams coming off victories are facing in the first game of an exciting double-header. The Iriga-Navy Lady Oragons swept the Adamson-Akari Lady Falcons in the preliminaries by winning their second round match in straight sets: 25-18, 26-24, 25-23. Joanne Bunag led the way in Iriga’s second win in the conference with 16 points while Nerissa Bautista and May Madulid had 13 and 11, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Tacloban Fighting Warays started their second round with an impressive five-set victory over the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors: 20-25, 25-13, 24-26, 25-16, 15-13. Despite being two sets to one, the wards of Coach Nes Pamilar limited the veteran-laden Pocari Sweat to just 29 points in the final two sets to claim the victory. Heather Guino-o led the way with 20 points while Dimdim Pacres and Jovielyn Prado had 17 and 14, respectively. The game will also be remembered by Pacres’ spikes that hit May Ann Pantino and Myla Pablo.

Will the Iriga Lady Oragons make it two in a row? Or will Tacloban stay in its hot streak? You can watch the game via livestream here.