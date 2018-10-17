PVL Livestream – BanKo Perlas vs. Creamline

It’s the match-up all PVL fans are waiting for. In one corner, the BanKo Perlas Lady Spikers will want nothing less of a victory to keep their undefeated streak going. They won three more matches after winning their first two before capturing bronze in the Vinh Long Television Cup in Vietnam. Dzi Gervacio and Nicole Tiamzon emerged as their go-to tandem in their 5-0 streak while Mary Joy Dacoron, Amy Ahomiro, and Kathy Bersola are their stalwarts on defense.

But standing in the way of BanKo’s 6-0 aspirations is the Creamline Cool Smashers who are riding their own four-game winning streak. Alyssa Valdez will once again lead by example as she motivates the likes of Jema Galanza, Risa Sato, and Coleen Bravo to step up. Just like what they did to the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors, the Cool Smashers would like to freeze BanKo Perlas’ balanced offense and hand them their first loss in the conference.

Will BanKo Perlas move to one win away from sweeping the first round robin of the PVL Open Conference 2018 prelimenaries? Or will Creamline extend their winning streak to give them an identical record with BanKo? Those will be answered by watching the game’s livestream here.