PVL Livestream – Ateneo-Motolite vs. Tacloban

Wednesday, 17 Oct 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

After two games that went the distance last Sunday, PVL Open Conference 2018 action resumes with the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles facing off against the Tacloban Fighting Warays. Ateneo is coming of a hard-fought victory over Adamson-Akari in five sets as Kat Tolentino sizzled for 28 points. Meanwhile, Tacloban is coming off a loss against the undefeated BanKo Perlas Lady Spikers and are seeking to bring their record to 3-3.

Heather Guino-o will try to maintain the momentum from her 21-point performance in order to defeat the Oliver Almadro-coached squad. The FEU Lady Tamaraw would also want nothing more than to score a victory over the team that swept them in the UAAP Season 80 Women’s Volleyball final. Will Ateneo-Motolite extend their winning streak? Or will Tacloban add to their win total? You can watch the game between Ateneo-Motolite and Tacloban via livestream here.

