Watch LIVE! – Petro Gazz vs. Pocari Sweat

Two teams with Final Four hopes clash in the first game of today’s PVL Open Conference 2018 action. The Petro Gazz Angels would like to add fuel to their semifinal aspirations after winning in straight sets over the Iriga Navy Oragons. Stephanie Mercado took over in that game with 20 points while Maricar Baloaloa added 15. The squad dominated Iriga in attacks, 45-35, and in blocks, 8-2. A win over the Lady Warriors will boost their record to 6-3 with only four games left.

Meanwhile, the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors are in a freefall after losing in straight sets to the conference-leading Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles. Myla Pablo did have 15 points in the game but their 30 errors contributed to the loss. Defeating Petro Gazz will be a good step towards clinching a top four bid.

Will the Petro Gazz Angels claim victory? Or will the Lady Warriors fight to a win? You can watch this game via livestream here.