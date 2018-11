The Petro Gazz Angels will finally see action after a 20-day lay-off against the Iriga Lady Oragons. The Jerry Yee-coached squad last saw action in the PVL Open Conference 2018 last October 13 when they won in straight sets against the Adamson-Akari Lady Falcons. Meanwhile, the Iriga-Navy Lady Oragons are coming off two straight wins over Adamson-Akari and Tacloban. Which team will keep their winning ways going? You can watch the game via livestream here.