Was Coach Almadro too harsh on Deanna Wong?

The Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles is still winless against the Banko Perlas Lady Spikers in the PVL Open Conference 2018. Worst, the Oliver Almadro-coached squad went down again in straight sets versus a team that features former Lady Eagles Dzi Gervacio, Amy Ahomiro, Jem Ferrer, Ella De Jesus, and Mae Tajima. But aside from the tournament leaders finding their Kryptonite in the Perlas Spikers, much concern was raised on how Coach Almadro singled out setter Deanna Wong in two timeout huddles.

In the first video, Almadro lashed out on Wong, asking “Ano ba ang nasa utak mo!?” (What’s on your mind!?)

And in the second video, the Ateneo Lady Eagles head coach got fed up with her starting setter that she asked Janel Maraguinot to replace her.

Fans reacted that Almadro was too harsh on Wong and that he could have delivered his words in a different manner. But then again, you cannot contend against the style of a coach who has won three UAAP Senior Men’s Volleyball titles and has helped launched the career of five-time MVP Marck Espejo. Likewise, this is nothing compared to how long-time Russian national team head coach Nikolay Karpol lashes on his players.

Pressure produces diamonds

Perhaps Ateneo fans are just not accustomed to this way of coaching which I see nothing wrong. It becomes wrong when personal matters are included in the verbal jabs. Asking “what’s on your mind” is a way to ensure that the player’s mind is in the game. You wouldn’t get this type of huddle with former Lady Eagles coach Tai Bundit due to the language barrier plus his philosophy is way different than the motivator in Almadro.

Likewise, the multi-titled UAAP coach is aware of the talent that resides in this Ateneo squad. They have a menacing core of Kat Tolentino, Bea De Leon, and Maddie Madayag plus and up-and-coming player in rookie Vanessa Gandler. That does not include a reliable setter in Wong and dependable reserves like Ponggay Gaston and Jules Samonte.

Almadro knows that he can win a title with this group of players. It’s just a matter of pushing them to be their best. Only through pressure can you produce diamonds. That combination of real talk and motivation is the pressure Almadro is applying to create gems out of her players.

Remember the time when Almadro said “Walang duwag na Ravena” (There are no coward Ravenas) to libero Dani Ravena? Didn’t she perform well after those words? Even senior players Madayag, De Leon, and Tolentino have been singled out at times too. But look at the result: they are leading the PVL Open Conference with a 9-3 record and just one win away from a guaranteed semifinals berth.

Almadro is just filling up what Ateneo lacked for years: a coach who can communicate in-game. That’s vital considering the adjustments needed to be done to win one rally, much more one set. It’s baseless to say that he is harsh because the fierce competitor in him comes out in his huddles. If Ateneo-Motolite had a 3-9 record, then that’s a problem. Plus, much is needed from a setter for they run the plays on the floor. Chances are that the setter who plays with minimal errors wins the game.

Perhaps Deanna Wong is just having one of those days. But she responded with an emphatic block on Gervacio after that timeout. If she’s dealing with something, she must shut it down during the game and deal with it after. Otherwise, her performance will be affected.

Everything is fine in Ateneo’s side and Almadro won’t fix what isn’t broken in his coaching style. That being said, I hope the Adamson-Akari Lady Falcons can handle the release of frustration that these Lady Eagles have after another defeat to the only team that had their number.