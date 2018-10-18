No Madayag, Tolentino, Gaston versus Creamline?

Thursday, 18 Oct 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

Tickets at the Baliwag Star Arena in Bulacan have been sold out weeks before the impending match between the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles and the Creamline Cool Smashers. Not only are they two of the more popular teams in the PVL Open Conference but a win will propel any of these teams to a tournament-leading 6-1 record. However, three Lady Eagles might not suit up for Sunday’s game.

Posts by the Ateneo Lady Eagles and Team Ateneo accounts on Twitter told that Maddie Madayag, Kat Tolentino, and Ponggay Gaston will miss the game on October 21 at 6 pm to fulfill an immersion requirement for senior students. Taking their place in the roster are Erika Raagas, Kim Gequillana, and Jules Samonte. However, these statements have not been confirmed by the official Ateneo Volleyball Twitter account.

If this will push through, Ateneo-Motolite will be dealt with a heavy blow by losing their top scorer in Tolentino and their ace blocker in Madayag. Likewise, Gaston had a nice two-game string against the Tacloban Fighting Warays and the Adamson-Akari Lady Falcons. Will this hurt the Lady Eagles chances of defeating former Queen Eagle Alyssa Valdez and the Cool Smashers? Or will Raagas, Gequillana, and Samonte use this opportunity to step up? We will find out by watching the game on Sunday via ABS-CBN S&A or via livestream on YouTube.

