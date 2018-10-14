Tale of the Tape: Myla Pablo vs. Alyssa Valdez

One is a highly touted prospect from high school who made it big by leading underdog Ateneo De Manila to a title against the De La Salle dynasty. The other is an under-the-radar talent whose game elevated to greater heights. One is well-loved even in social media while the other is a silent performer. Despite their differences, there’s no doubt that both Alyssa Valdez and Myla Pablo are masters in the volleyball court.

Their talents will be on the limelight and their rivalry will add another chapter tonight as the Creamline Cool Smashers face the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors at 6 pm. While Creamline will have the crowd advantage, Pocari can bring a storm to misfortune to the PVL’s most popular team with Pablo at its center. Before their much-awaited match-up tonight, let’s look at the numbers that they have compiled so far through four games played.

Valdez leads in total points

With four games of the PVL Open Conference 2018 under their record, Valdez has the edge in points over Pablo, 84-76. However, the former NU Lady Bulldog owns the conference-high in scoring after tallying 30 in their opening game against the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles. Her averages suffered following a 13-point performance against Adamson and 11 versus Tacloban. Those seemingly sub-par performances are by choice because the team is pacing her through a nagging back problem and playing her less in those games will still give them a good winning odds.

Meanwhile, Valdez has been the more consistent scorer between the two with at least 20 or more points in three of their four encounters. The odd game out is a 16-point effort against a hapless Iriga Lady Oragons squad that can only muster 34 points in three sets. Expect Pablo and Valdez to be heavily utilized in their impending showdown which should increase their scoring chances.

Pablo with more kill spikes

But that edge is as slim as it can get. Pablo has 67 kill spikes compared to Valdez’ 66. Bagyong Pablo stormed through a conference-best 27 spikes against Ateneo-Motolite while Valdez got 23 in their conference-opener against Petro Gazz. The former Lady Eagle is also the more efficient spiker with a 43.1% success rate out of 153 attempts. Though she had a mind-boggling 63 attempts in the loss to the Angels, her attempts have reduced to 37, 25, and 28 in the succeeding games. Meanwhile, Pablo’s success rate is 37.4% out of 179 attempts.

Last encounter

Valdez and Pablo last met in the court just three months ago when Creamline tied their PVL Reinforced Conference semifinal series at one game apiece. Valdez got 16 points in that encounter while Pablo registered 15. However, Pablo did not play in game three due to her back injury. That proved to be a big blow as Pocari-Sweat can only register 25 attack points as compared to Creamline’s 45. This must give Pablo extra motivation to score a victory against the Cool Smashers.