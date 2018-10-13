Livestream – Ateneo-Iriga; Petro Gazz-Adamson

The Ateneo De Manila-Motolite Lady Eagles will try to go back to their winning ways as they encounter the winless Iriga Lady Oragons. The Oragons would like to score an upset for their first victory in the PVL Open Conference 2018 and they will have to face a tall order against Bea De Leon, Maddie Madayag, Vanessa Gandler, and Kat Tolentino of the Lady Eagles. Meanwhile, the Oliver Almadro-coached squad were decimated by the Banko Perlas Lady Spikers in the last match which saw them score only 19 and 11 points in the second and third sets.

In the second game, the Petro Gazz Angels would like to keep Adamson-Akari’s winless slate when they play at 6 pm. Eli Soyud’s injury prove to be a heavy blow for the Lady Falcons as they struggle to implement Coach Air Padda’s system. Meanwhile, the Angels are coming back from a much-deserved one-week rest after competing in six of the first seven game dates. They would like to return with a victory after the Lady Eagles outclassed them in a five-setter last October 6.

You can watch the game between the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles and the Iriga-Navy Lady Oragons via livestream here.

And here’s the livestream for Petro Gazz vs. Adamson-Akari: