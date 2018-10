Alyssa Valdez: Scoring Queen

By leading the Creamline Cool Smashers at the top of the PVL Open Conference 2018 standings, Alyssa Valdez is also the tournament’s leading scorer after the first round of preliminaries. The pride of Batangas has scored 145 points for a 20.71 average per game. Majority of her points are from spikes (123) while eight of which are from kill blocks and 14 are service aces.

Myla Pablo of the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors placed second with 129. Her 13-point output against the Cool Smashers is the biggest blow that saw her drop from the top spot. The former NU Lady Bulldog tallied more blocks than Valdez (10) but had less spikes (114) and service aces (5) than the former Ateneo Lady Eagle.

Dzi Gervacio of the Banko Perlas Spikers comes in at third with 118 points while Ateneo-Motolite’s Kat Tolentino is number four with 112. They are the only players who have tallied at least 100 points in the first round. Tolentino’s numbers could have improved if she did not miss the game against Creamline at the Baliwag Star Arena last October 21. Heather Guino-o of the Tacloban Fighting Warays and Bernadette Flora of Adamson-Akari round up the top five with 94 markers each.

Jeanette Panaga of Pocari Sweat is the highest-scoring middle blocker in the tournament with 93 points, 23 of which are blocks. Her point total is equal to Nicole Tiamzon’s production in seven games. Jovelyn Prado of the Fighting Warays is at ninth with 80 points. Finising off the top ten are Creamline’s Jema Galanza and Pocari’s Del Palomata with 79 points each.

PVL Open Conference 2018 leading scorers after first round of preliminaries

1. Alyssa Valdez (Creamline) – 145 points (123 spikes, 8 blocks, 14 aces)

2. Myla Pablo (Pocari Sweat) – 129 points (114 spikes, 10 blocks, 5 aces)

3. Dzi Gervacio (Banko Perlas) – 118 points (106 spikes, 4 blocks, 8 aces)

4. Kat Tolentino (Ateneo-Motolite) – 112 points (85 spikes, 18 blocks, 9 aces)

5. Heather Guino-o (Tacloban) – 94 points (80 spikes, 6 blocks, 8 aces)

5. Bernadette Flora (Adamson-Akari) – 94 points (79 spikes, 9 blocks, 6 aces)

7. Nicole Tiamzon (Banko Perlas) – 93 points (80 spikes, 7 blocks, 6 aces)

7. Jeanette Panaga (Pocari Sweat) – 93 points (53 spikes, 23 blocks, 17 aces)

9. Jovielyn Prado (Tacloban) – 80 points (70 spikes, 3 blocks, 7 aces)

10. Jema Galanza (Creamline) – 79 points (66 spikes, 7 blocks, 6 aces)

10. Del Palomata (Pocari Sweat) – 79 points (59 spikes, 17 blocks, 3 aces)

12. Chiara Permentilla (Adamson-Akari) – 76 points (68 spikes, 6 blocks, 2 aces)

13. Grazielle Bombita (Iriga) – 75 points (65 spikes, 5 blocks, 5 aces)

14. Jonah Sabete (Petro Gazz) – 73 points (63 spikes, 10 blocks)

14. Stephanie Mercado (Petro Gazz) – 73 points (63 spikes, 7 blocks, 3 aces)

16. Iari Yongco (Pocari Sweat) – 70 points (50 spikes, 12 blocks, 8 aces)

17. Divine Eguia (Iriga) – 62 points (47 spikes, 8 blocks, 7 aces)

17. Mary Joy Dacoron (Banko Perlas) – 62 points (36 spikes, 15 blocks, 11 aces)

17. Maddie Madayag (Ateneo-Motolite) – 62 points (40 spikes, 18 blocks, 4 aces)

20. Bea De Leon (Ateneo-Motolite) – 57 points (39 spikes, 11 blocks, 7 aces)

21. Cherry Rose Nunag (Petro Gazz) – 55 points (45 spikes, 9 blocks, 1 ace)

22. Amanda Villanueva (Banko Perlas) – 51 points (37 spikes, 10 blocks, 4 aces)

22. Vanessa Gandler (Ateneo-Motolite) – 51 points (38 spikes, 8 blocks, 5 aces)

24. Risa Sato (Creamline) – 50 points (39 spikes, 7 blocks, 4 aces)

24. Kathy Bersola (Banko Perlas) – 50 points (27 spikes, 18 blocks, 5 aces)

26. Maricar Baloaloa (Petro Gazz) – 48 points (36 spikes, 8 blocks, 4 aces)

27. Mary Anne Esguerra (Tacloban) – 45 points (33 spikes, 7 blocks, 5 aces)

28. May Ann Pantino (Pocari Sweat) – 44 points (39 spikes, 2 blocks, 3 aces)

29. Mary Anne Mendrez (Petro Gazz) – 40 points (27 spikes, 7 blocks, 6 aces)

30. Dimdim Pacres (Tacloban) – 39 points (33 spikes, 3 blocks, 3 aces)

30. Ceasa Pinar (Adamson-Akari) – 39 points (23 spikes, 8 blocks, 8 aces)

32. May Madulid (Iriga) – 38 points (35 spikes, 3 aces)

33. Krich Macaslang (Adamson-Akari) – 37 points (19 spikes, 15 blocks, 3 aces)

34. Alyssa Layug (Petro Gazz) – 32 points (18 spikes, 8 blocks, 6 aces)

35. Chee Saet (Petro Gazz) – 31 points (12 spikes, 8 blocks, 11 aces)

36. Kyle Negrito (Tacloban) – 30 points (18 spikes, 6 blocks, 6 aces)

37. Suzanne Roces (Banko Perlas) – 29 points (23 spikes, 2 blocks, 4 aces)

37. Ranya Musa (Petro Gazz) – 29 points (21 spikes, 8 blocks)

39. Gracelchen Ave (Adamson) – 28 points (24 spikes, 4 aces)

40. Jia Morado (Creamline) – 27 points (14 spikes, 2 blocks, 11 aces)

41. Joanne Bunag (Iriga) – 26 points (22 spikes, 1 block, 3 aces)

42. Nerissa Bautista (Iriga) – 25 points (23 spikes, 1 block, 1 ace)

42. Fille Cainglet-Cayetano (Creamline) – 25 points (23 spikes, 2 aces)

42. Hezzymie Acuna (Iriga) – 25 points (22 spikes, 3 blocks)

45. Rizza Mandapat (Creamline) – 24 points (21 spikes, 1 block, 2 aces)

45. Michele Gumabao (Creamline) – 24 points (18 spikes, 4 blocks, 2 aces)

45. Amy Ahomiro (Banko Perlas) – 24 points (10 spikes, 10 blocks, 4 aces)

48. Ponggay Gaston (Ateneo-Motolite) – 23 points (16 spikes, 3 blocks, 4 aces)

49. Shola Alvarez (Tacloban) – 22 points (21 spikes, 1 ace)

50. Andrea Marzan (Tacloban) – 22 points (12 spikes, 8 blocks, 2 aces)