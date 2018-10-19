PVL Livestream – Iriga Navy vs. Adamson-Akari

Friday, 19 Oct 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

Two teams that are seeking for their first win will battle in the first game of today’s double header. The Iriga Lady Oragons and the Adamson-Akari Lady Falcons would like to break their respective six-game losing streaks and a win will end their first round of prelimenaries on a high note. Both teams suffered their most recent defeat at the hands of Ateneo-Motolite but Iriga went down in straight sets. On the other hand, Adamson-Akari took the Lady Eagles to the distance.

The Lady Falcons will rely heavily on Bernadette Flora and Chiara Permentilla while Iriga will depend on Grazielle Bombita and Joanne Bunag. Which team will get their first win in the PVL Open Conference 2018? You can watch the game via livestream below.

 

