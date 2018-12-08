Creamline gives fitting gift for Coach Bundit’s departure

Many speculated whether the sudden announcement of Coach Tai Bundit’s resignation will be a cause for distraction for the Creamline Cool Smashers. But after Game 2 of the PVL Open Conference 2018, they seemed to use it as motivation to send their long-time mentor on a strong note.

The Cool Smashers started the game slow as the Ateneo Lady Eagles built a s16-10 edge in the first set. However, they were able to weather the storm and take the first set, 25-20. Set Two ended with the same score in favor of the Cool Smashers. Then, the ladies in pink and white won its second consecutive PVL title by stamping their dominance in the third set, 25-15.

Just like in UAAP Seasons 76 and 77, Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado delivered another title under the coach which made “heartstrong” and “happy happy” as household volleyball terms.

The PVL Open Conference Most Valuable Player and 1st Best Open Spiker Valdez led the Cool Smashers in scoring with 13 while Morado chipped in eight points and 39 excellent sets. But sticking to the script of their Game 1 victory, everyone contributed to Creamline’s title-clinching win. Michele Gumabao contributed 12 points while Risa Sato made ten markers. Pau Soriano and Jema Galanza tallied eight points each.

Bea De Leon and PVL Open Conference 2018 Best Opposite Hitter Kat Tolentino made ten markers each. In support was 1st Best Middle Blocker Maddie Madayag with seven points.

Bundit calls timeout from coaching

While Coach Tai Bundit has gained a family in Ateneo and Creamline during his five-year coaching stint, the multi-titled coached will take a break from formulating in-game strategies to spend more time with his family in Thailand. He is set to fly back to his home country on December 14 to be with his wife, his 13-year-old son, and twin eight-year-old daughters.

Several teams especially in the UAAP will try to lure him back to coaching. For now, he is taking a break from the sidelines where he has been a permanent fixture for half a decade. But given his sudden departure, the Creamline head coaching position is the most desirable job opening in the sport because of the formidable squad that is already in place.

Bundit started his Philippine volleyball coaching career in 2013 by taking over the Ateneo Lady Eagles from Roger Gorayeb. He led the perennial runners-up to back to back UAAP senior women’s volleyball crowns and left the position after Season 80. He remained as main tactician of the Cool Smashers after leaving Ateneo and he guided the squad to the 2018 PVL Reinforced and Open Conference titles.