Watch LIVE! – Creamline vs. Ateneo-Motolite

In one of the highly-anticipated rematches in the PVL Open Conference 2018, the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles will try to erase the straight-sets defeat against the Creamline Cool Smashers in their round one encounter. Creamline closed the first round with a victory over the Oliver Almadro-coached squad: 25-23, 25-17, 25-14. Alyssa Valdez thawed Ateneo-Motolite’s defense with 19 points while Jema Galanza contributed 10.

Michele Gumabao did not suit up for this game due to her obligations as the Philippines’ representative in the Miss Globe 2018 pageant. Risa Sato did not see action as well for she competed with the NU Lady Bulldogs at the Unigames in Dumaguete City. Pau Soriano also sat out this match.

On the other hand, Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag, and Ponggay Gaston did not play in their first clash with Creamline due to an immersion that they have to fulfill as seniors in order to graduate. Vanessa Gandler led the Lady Eagles’ stand with 10 points. This game can also be marked as Samantha Fanger’s break out game by tallying nine points.

Ateneo-Motolite bounced back after the Creamline loss with a straight-sets victory over the reeling Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors, 27-25, 25-21, 25-21. Tolentino and De Leon had 12 points each while Madayag, Gandler, and Gaston all had six markers. They have also limited their errors to 18 while the Lady Warriors committed 30 which amounts to an average of ten free points per set.

With entire rosters expected to suit up, the battle between the Creamline Cool Smashers and the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles at the Batangas City Sports Complex will turn out to be a pulsating one. Will Creamline freeze Ateneo-Motolite’s offense yet again? Or will the Lady Eagles outlast the Cool Smashers to avenge their loss? Watch the game via livestream here.