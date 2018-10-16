Creamline froze Pocari in the end game

What’s the more appropriate summary for this match? Is it “Creamline won” or “Pocari Sweat lost”? Both narratives have merit given what happened in the fifth set of their PVL Open Conference 2018 encounter. However, the accurate headline goes to the latter for the Lady Warriors committed a number of miscues that reversed the momentum to the Cool Smashers.

The Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors were leading 10-5 after a Jeanette Panaga service ace. With only five points left to score a victory, you would think that a veteran team like them will have this covered. In the contrary, Creamline thawed the lead because the Lady Warriors seemingly got complacent.

Panaga’s next serve sailed long to make the count 10-6. Yongco attempted a running spike that did not clear the net to make it 10-7. In that instance, Risa Sato was able to read Wendy Semana’s set and sprint next to Jema Galanza to establish a double block that could have intimidated Yongco. That left Del Palomata open for a quick strike which would have been a wise decision given the great game she was having.

But Palomata could have made the score 11-7 if she spiked the ball harder to Fille Cainglet-Cayetano or if she found the open spots near the baseline while the Creamline players are bunched close to the net. Instead, Jia Morado placed the ball to where Myla Pablo can’t chase it and make the tally 10-8. It can also be argued that Pablo need not chase the ball for it was sailing out.

Pocari Sweat stood ground but faltered

The Pocari Sweat free fall continued when Semana gave May Ann Pantino two straight balls to no success. Her first attempt was dug by Kyla Atienza. If that’s the case, Semana should have given the ball to someone else to keep the defense uneasy. However, Semana gave Pantino a second try even though Sato was already waiting. The Filipino-Japanese’s kill block trimmed the lead to one, 10-9. Pantino added to Pocari Sweat’s troubles by over-receiving Cayetano’s serve to an eager Sato who made a quick spike that Pablo can’t receive to tie the set at ten.

Five errors, five scores. Such is the game of volleyball that the odds and opponent’s formations must always be considered. To their credit, Pocari Sweat held their ground since then and even brought the count to 14-12 courtesy of Palomata’s quick attacks. With Creamline having no answer for her, you’d think that Pocari will go for the kill with Palomata right? Well, no.

Creamline puts the game on ice

Alyssa Valdez scored with a spike in the middle to make it 14-13. The Lady Warriors still had a match point but for some reason, Semana squandered it. She chose to execute a 1-2 play after receiving the ball from Yongco despite being too close to the net. The angle by which she attacked the ball carried her to the net which tied the game at 14. Waiting for the set at that moment is Palomata who was on a streak at that moment. One good pass to her could have won the game for Pocari Sweat.

Instead, the set was extended and Morado sealed the deal with two service aces. However, the second ace shouldn’t be allowed if only Pocari Sweat adjusted their spots in reception. Morado targeted the same open spot at Zone 6 which should have been filled by someone but it was still surprisingly open. What looked as a good sleep for the Lady Warriors ended in a nightmare as they handed Creamline its fourth win in five games.

Bagyong Pablo silenced

Myla Pablo had a sub-par 13-point performance possibly because of her back injury. Yet a review of the game shows that Creamline prepared for her defensively by assigning Sato as her spy. But on the bright side, Pocari Sweat’s versatility shone with Panaga and Palomata leading the way with 19 points apiece. There’s no ceiling to where the Lady Warriors can go if those two can maintain this performance while their team captain bring her game to an MVP level.

Yongco added 11 for Pocari while Semana and Pantino had six and four points, respectively. Joy Cases registered a single point for the Lady Warriors. Meanwhile, Valdez led the Cool Smashers with 22 points and Sato supported with 16. Galanza had 14, Cayetano contributed 11, and Morado made eight points. Coleen Bravo chipped in six for Creamline while Alexis Cabanos and libero Melissa Gohing had one point each.

Pocari Sweat got served by Creamline

Morado’s game-winning aces are part of the 11 scoring serves that the Cool Smashers accumulated as compared to five by Pocari Sweat. However, the Lady Warriors dominated the early parts of the game with their terrorizing net defense that brought about 15 kill blocks. Panaga’s six blocks alone was enough to match Creamline’s entire production in this department. But the wards of Coach Tai Bundit negated the deficit by collecting more attack points, 62-53.

High usage rate for Valdez

It’s a good thing that the other Cool Smashers came to play because Valdez got 22 points on 69 attempts for a 31.2% success rate. Considering that Morado had 44 excellent sets the entire game, majority of those attempts were given to their team captain. While Valdez is a phenomenal talent, limiting her attempts will save her energy especially for the play-offs.

Next game for Creamline and Pocari Sweat

The Creamline Cool Smashers will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the 5-0 BanKo Perlas Spikers on October 17 at 6 pm. Meanwhile, the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors will seek to revive their winning ways against the Tacloban Fighting Warays on October 20 at 6 pm.