Watch LIVE! Creamline vs. Pocari Sweat

The Creamline Cool Smashers won against the Tacloban Fighting Warays in their last outing. However, Alyssa Valdez’ ankle injury is a cause of concern for their semifinal hopes. A win over the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors will tie them with the Banko Perlas Lady Spikers in the team standings.

But the Lady Warriors are brimming with confidence after a gutsy win against the Petro Gazz Angels wherein they were down two sets to none. Myla Pablo and the rest of the Lady Warriors will want nothing but a victory over Creamline in Legazpi City to continue their Final Four push. The last thing they need is a repeat of their first round encounter which Creamline won convincingly.

Will the Cool Smashers cause the Lady Warriors to melt down again? Or will Pocari Sweat give Creamline its third loss? Watch this PVL Open Conference 2018 game via livestream here.