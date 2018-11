The Creamline Cool Smashers are riding on a two-game win streak after their five-set win over the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors in Legazpi City, Albay. They will have a chance to inch closer to the semifinals when they face the Iriga Lady Oragons who are coming off a 10-day rest. Alyssa Valdez’ ankle injury seems to be a thing of the past and that would be bad news for the Lady Oragons. Watch the game via livestream here. Match starts at 6 pm.