Watch LIVE! Creamline vs. Iriga-Navy

Sunday, 07 Oct 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

After their breakthrough victory in the PVL Open Conference 2018, the Creamline Cool Smashers are looking for another victory against the Iriga Lady Oragons. While the Edgardo Rusit-coached squad is yet to win this conference, they will be motivated in defeating one of the league’s more popular teams. Meanwhile, Alyssa Valdez will banner a Creamline squad that is raring to win another title after their PVL Reinforced Conference triumph.

You can watch the livestream between the Creamline Cool Smashers and the Iriga-Navy Lady Oragons via the video below:

Related

PVL Women's Open Conference

Watch LIVE!: Ateneo-Motolite vs. BanKo Perlas
PVL Women's Open Conference

Lady Eagles soar high over Angels
PVL Women's Open Conference

Watch LIVE! – Pocari vs. Adamson; Creamline vs. Tacloban

Popular

PSL All Filipino

Opening date for PSL All-Filipino Conference 2018
PVL Women's Open Conference

Match Schedule, Results – Women’s Division Elimination Round
UAAP Women's Beach Volleyball

UAAP Season 81 Beach Volleyball schedule, results

Latest

FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship

Japan bounces back with win over Mexico
Philippines

BanKo Perlas Spikers win bronze in the 2018 Vinh Long Cup
V.League Women

Dindin Santiago-Manabat formally introduced by Toray Arrows