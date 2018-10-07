Watch LIVE! Creamline vs. Iriga-Navy

After their breakthrough victory in the PVL Open Conference 2018, the Creamline Cool Smashers are looking for another victory against the Iriga Lady Oragons. While the Edgardo Rusit-coached squad is yet to win this conference, they will be motivated in defeating one of the league’s more popular teams. Meanwhile, Alyssa Valdez will banner a Creamline squad that is raring to win another title after their PVL Reinforced Conference triumph.

You can watch the livestream between the Creamline Cool Smashers and the Iriga-Navy Lady Oragons via the video below: