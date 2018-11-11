Watch LIVE! Banko Perlas vs. Petro Gazz

Sunday, 11 Nov 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

The Banko Perlas Lady Spikers are fresh from a straight-sets victory over the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles. Dzi Gervacio, Kathy Bersola, and Amanda Villanueva played splendidly in the game with 14, 13, and 11 points, respectively. They are seeking to get their ninth win in the PVL Open Conference 2018 against the Petro Gazz Angels who are coming off a bitter loss against the Tacloban Fighting Warays. Jonah Sabete was still magnificent despite the defeat with 23 points while Stephanie Mercado added 16.

Will Banko Perlas move closer to a semifinals stint? Or will Petro Gazz fuel a victory? Watch this PVL Open Conference 2018 game via livestream here. Game starts at 6 pm.

