Watch LIVE! – Banko Perlas vs. Adamson-Akari

Sunday, 04 Nov 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

The Banko Perlas Lady Spikers would want to get a second-straight victory to improve their record to 7-2. In their last game before a ten-day break, they dominated the Iriga Lady Oragons in three sets. Dzi Gervacio cashed in 17 points for Banko while Kathy Bersola and Majoy Dacoron had seven points apiece.

Standing in the way of Banko Perlas are the Adamson-Akari Lady Falcons who are still seeking their first victory in the PVL Open Conference 2018. They were defeated in straight sets by the Lady Oragons in their previous with no player reaching double-digits in scoring. They would need heavy production from Chiara Permentilla, CJ Pinar, Bernadette Flora, and Kritch Macaslang if they are to book their first win.

Will Banko Perlas score a victory? Or will Adamson-Akari finally break into the win column? You can watch this game via livestream here.

 

