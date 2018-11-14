Watch LIVE! Banko Perlas Spikers vs. Pocari Sweat-Air Force Lady Warriors

Wednesday, 14 Nov 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

The Banko Perlas Lady Spikers had a polarizing two-game stretch wherein they won in three sets against the conference-leading Ateneo-Motolite before dropping to Petro Gazz in straight sets. They are now looking to solidify their semifinal slot against the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors who need this victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Lady Warriors lost a five-setter against the Creamline Cool Smashers in Legazpi City and a win today would keep them in striking distance with fourth-ranked Petro Gazz. Myla Pablo and the rest of the Lady Warriors have to play their best if they want to get their sixth win in 12 games.

Will Banko Perlas cash in on a semifinal slot? Or will Pocari Sweat claim victory? Watch this game via livestream here. Game starts at 4 pm Philippine Standard Time.

