Watch LIVE! Iriga-Navy vs. Ateneo-Motolite

Sunday, 04 Nov 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

Fresh from their victory against the Tacloban Fighting Warays, the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles will hit the volleyball floor once again. This time, they will try to extend their winning streak to four against the Iriga Lady Oragons. Jules Samonte shone for the Ateneo-Motolite by converting critical points in the fourth set while four of her teammates scored in double figures.

Meanwhile, Iriga-Navy are raring to bounce back from the straight-sets loss they suffered against the Petro Gazz Angels. Joanne Bunag and Grazielle Bombita were exceptional despite the loss with 18 and 12 points, respectively. However, they were dominated by the Angels in blocks and excellent sets. A win over the league leaders will be huge morale boost for the Lady Oragons.

Will Ateneo-Motolite flap its dominance over Iriga-Navy? Or will the Lady Oragons come out with a victory? Watch this PVL Open Conference 2018 game via livestream here.

 

