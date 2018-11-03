Watch LIVE! – Ateneo-Motolite vs. Tacloban

PVL Open Conference 2018 returns as the tournament-leading Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles take on the Tacloban Fighting Warays. The Lady Eagles are on top of the standings thanks to their five-set win over the Creamline Cool Smashers last October 28 at the Batangas Sports Complex. Kat Tolentino was stellar for Ateneo-Motolite with 22 points (18 spikes, three blocks, one ace) while Bea De Leon had 15 markers. Maddie Madayag contributed nine while Vanessa Gandler and Ponggay Gaston had six points apiece.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Warays are coming off a loss against the Iriga Lady Oragons. Dimdim Pacres continued her impressive string of games with 18 points while Jovelyn Prado and Anne Esguerra had 13 and 12 markers, respectively. A win over the top team in the PVL Open Conference would be a big boost to the players of Coach Nes Pamilar.

Will Ateneo-Motolite soar over Tacloban? Or will the Fighting Warays battle to a victory? You can watch the game live from the Filoil Flying V Center via livestream here.