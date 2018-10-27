Watch LIVE – Ateneo-Motolite vs. Pocari Sweat

Saturday, 27 Oct 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor

Two teams coming off losses will compete in the second game of today’s double-header from the Imus Sports Complex. The Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors went down to the Tacloban Fighting Warays in a five-set match wherein they only scored 13 and 16 in the second and fourth sets with 46 errors.

Meanwhile, Ateneo-Motolite is coming off a loss from the Creamline Cool Smashers in a game that Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag, and Ponggay Gaston skipped. However, they opened their PVL Open Conference 2018 campaign with a victory against the Lady Warriors in which the fourth set scoreline reads 30-28. Tolentino led Lady Eagles with 19 points while Bea De Leon added 12.

Will Myla Pablo and Pocari Sweat avenge their first round loss to Coach Oliver Almadro’s Squad? Or will Ateneo-Motolite go back to their winning ways? Watch the game between the Pocari Sweat-Air Force Lady Warriors and the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles via livestream here.

 

