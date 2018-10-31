Analysis: Lady Eagles soar over Cool Smashers

Creamline fans are fuming over the non-call of an alleged ball touch by Vanessa Gandler on an Alyssa Valdez spike. A call in favor of the Cool Smashers would have tied the count at 13 in the fifth set. Instead, the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles were at match point. It’s easy to point out that decision as the reason why the Tai Bundit-coached squad lost. Still, a 13-13 count is no guarantee of a Creamline victory. However, a deeper dive into the numbers and coaching decisions will help paint a bigger picture.

Ateneo came out blazing

The energy of the younger team came out in the first two sets. The Lady Eagles were playing at a pace that the Cool Smashers were not able to match. As a result, Creamline committed 18 errors in sets one and two combined. That’s an average of nine free points per set which means that Ateneo scored by making it uneasy for the opponents. Deanna Wong had a free reign of scattering the ball to Kat Tolentino, Bea De Leon, and Maddie Madayag to vary their point of attack.

But what broke Creamline’s surge in the first two sets are Ateneo’s aggressive serving and tenacious net defense. The volleybelles of Coach Oliver Almadro converted five blocks for scores as compared to the Cool Smashers’ two. Aces also went Ateneo’s way, 4-2. The Lady Eagles ran out of the gates and played as young athletes who can go toe to toe against a talented Creamline roster. It is in these sets that the ladies in pink missed an energy booster in Risa Sato.

Creamline answers back

Creamline did not go down without a fight. But it seemed like Ateneo was on its way to a straight-sets victory when they led 6-3 early in the set. The Cool Smashers responded but the Lady Eagles led 8-7 by the first technical timeout. That turned around to 16-13 Creamline by the second TTO. Almadro’s decision to bring in rookie Samantha Fanger messed up their positioning which led to a rotational fault and poor passing. Jema Galanza also capitalized on her service game to cause trouble for the Lady Eagles.

Ateneo did have more blocks than Creamline. But the 3-1 edge is dwarfed by the 15-8 advantage in attack points and the 8-4 edge in errors by their opponents. The Cool Smashers were able to include Michele Gumabao, Jem Gutierrez, and Pau Soriano into the scoring fray and their quick strikes were more than what their young opponents can handle.

Cool Smashers sneaked past the fourth

Same story, different chapter. Ateneo raced to a 22-19 lead but everything went south since. A Valdez back row attack and a rotational error sapped the energy out of the Lady Eagles. A 6-1 run led by Valdez evened the match at two sets apiece. But the real spark of that set-winning barrage is Creamline’s targeting of Gandler in service. The Ateneo rookie had some shaky receptions that led to unfruitful attempts that were either easily checked by the Cool Smashers net defenders or sent over as free balls.

But while Creamline emerged victorious, they committed 11 errors which kept the score close. Still, their 16 attack points were way more than the seven by Ateneo. They also had a 2-1 lead in blocks. Ateneo had four service aces while Creamline only had one.

Too much of something is not good

Valdez had 85 total spike attempts in a game and converted 32 of those. While she remained to be driving force of Creamline’s fight in the last set, her high usage rate started to take a toll. Try spiking the ball even for just 42 times and it will have an effect on your shoulders. It’s acceptable that she will get most of the touches especially come winning time. But their over-dependence on her produced mixed results. Mind you that Soriano comes in second with only 18 attempts. 85 to 18. That’s a massive discrepancy.

Ateneo was able to concentrate their defense on The Phenom because they knew that the ball will go to her. That’s why there were a number of shots that were blocked by the Lady Eagles only to be kept alive by the Cool Smashers. Valdez also committed three errors in the fifth set which is more than the entire Ateneo had (one off a Tolentino service error). Likewise, no other Creamline player scored than her scored after an 8-7 tally in favor of the Lady Eagles. In contrast, Gaston, De Leon, Tolentino, and Gandler all scored for the blue and white.

The match point summarizes Creamline’s strategy to let Valdez carry them. She definitely has what it takes to carry a team. But that block by Gandler against her to win the game showed that Ateneo anticipated who will spike the ball. The Cool Smashers can’t rely heavily on Valdez alone. The other hitters must be given opportunities to score so that their team captain can save more energy to deliver the final blow.

Spike those errors away

Creamline had a huge 63-48 advantage in attack points especially because of the third and fourth sets. But they committed 37 total errors while Ateneo only had 26. Add to that the Lady Eagles’ 8-4 edge in service aces and the lead in spikes is negated. They must reduce their errors in order to win their succeeding matches. One of the nice ways to do it is to open up gaps by misdirecting the defense. Ateneo can dominate the net once they have read the opposing offense. The Cool Smashers did not do much of this to throw them off.

Morado scoreless

On one end, Jia Morado had a great game with 49 excellent sets. But she did not register a single point against Ateneo-Motolite after tallying eight in their first meeting. A couple of points from her would have helped Creamline arise above the Lady Eagles. Morado’s drop shots would have forced the Ateneo back row, especially the one in Zone 6, to play shallow. That could have created gaps for cross court spikes aimed near the endline.