Watch LIVE! Ateneo-Motolite vs. Banko Perlas

Saturday, 10 Nov 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

The league-leading Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles are looking to extend their winning streak in the PVL Open Conference 2018. But standing in their way are the Banko Perlas Lady Spikers.

Both teams are coming off straight-set victories with Ateneo-Motolite dominating the Iriga Lady Oragons while Banko Perlas besting the Adamson-Akari Lady Falcons. However, Banko Perlas had a convincing victory against Ateneo-Motolite in their first round encounter.

Will Ateneo-Motolite extend their win streak and their lead in the standings? Or will Banko Perlas sweep the Lady Eagles in the preliminaries? Watch this PVL Open Conference 2018 game via livestream here. Game starts at 6 pm.

