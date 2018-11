The conference-leading Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles are coming off a disappointing straight-sets loss against the Banko Perlas Lady Spikers. Kat Tolentino remained to be a bright spot in the loss though with 13 points. Meanwhile, the Adamson-Akari Lady Falcons are still seeking for their first win in the tournament. Will the squad of Coach Air Padda finally break into the win column? Or will Ateneo-Motolite clinch a semifinal spot with a win? Watch this game via livestream here.