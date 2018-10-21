Ateneo-Motolite v Creamline Cool Smashers – WATCH LIVE!

Sunday, 21 Oct 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

Watch Ateneo Lady Eagles take on Creamline Cool Smashers in the PVL Women's Open Conference – watch the official ABS-CBN stream live online.

Key players will not see action for both teams as Ateneo-Motolite will miss the services of top scorer Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag, and Ponggay Gaston due to their senior’s immersion. Meanwhile, Creamline will also compete without Melissa Gohing, Risa Sato (will participate with NU in Unigames), Pau Soriano, and Michele Gumabao.

The match will be a treat for Ateneo Lady Eagles fans for it will be a showdown of past and present volleybelles who donned the blue and white such as Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado, Deanna Wong, Bea De Leon, and Fille Cainglet-Cayetano to name a few.

Regardless of who suits up, this promises to be an exciting match given that both teams are gunning for a 6-1 record to end their first round of preliminaries for the PVL Open Conference 2018.

Game starts at 18:00 Manila time – watch the YouTube stream below.

