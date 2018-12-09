Top social media posts about Creamline’s championship

The Creamline Cool Smashers won their second consecutive Premier Volleyball League championship when they defeated the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles in six sets to take home the PVL Open Conference 2018 crown. Here’s the social media reactions of Creamline’s players and other sports personalities regarding this victory.

Thirdy Ravena

The UAAP Season 81 senior men’s basketball Finals MVP extended his greeting to the Cool Smashers and to the players of the Ateneo-Motolite Lady Eagles.

Kiefer Ravena

Of course, Thirdy’s older brother and Alyssa Valdez’ significant other shared his thoughts via a tweet as well. He also congratulated his sister and Ateneo Lady Eagles libero Dani Ravena.

Kuttika Kaewpin

The former Creamline import sent her congratulatory message after the Cool Smashers took the title. Could it be that she will return for another tour of duty during the next PVL Reinforced Conference? Only time can tell.

Cabanos’ Instagram post caption reads:

“A dream does not become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work. Back to back champions! Every hardship we have gone through this whole year was worth it. Every blood, sweat, tears we have shed throughout our journey is worth remembering by. #ChamPINKship #PinkNation #CreamlineCoolSmashers”

The Creamline middle blocker posed for a photo of the championship trophy and her gold medal. Soriano scored eight points in the title-clinching game.

Fille Cainglet-Cayetano

The Mamathlete might not have scored a point during Game Two of the Finals, but she was an instrumental piece in Creamline’s title run. She posts a photo with her, Coleen Bravo, Rizza Jane Mandapat, and Jem Gutierrez while they are adorned with confetti. The short caption reads: “PURE ELATION #goodvibes #mamathlete”

Indeed, the Creamline Cool Smashers painted the town pink and Gohing’s floor defense is vital in capturing the gold medal.

Not only can Sato deliver points off quick strikes but she also provides entertainment every time she celebrates. Sato collected ten points and a number of jovial moments in Game Two of the PVL Open Conference 2018 Finals.

While she won Player of the Game honors in the two Finals games, the second one is more special for she gets to offer it to her dad. The caption reads:

“I know who goes before me, I know who stands behind. The God of angel armies is always by my side. Blessed to be able to play this game! Back to back champions!!!!!!! Thank you Lord. Happy birthday to my dad! The gift he wanted was for me to be Player of the Game. This one’s for you papa.”

The PVL Open Conference 2018 Finals MVP posted a heartfelt message about her Creamline family. The timing of which is perfect given Coach Tai Bundit’s sudden departure from the team.

What a year indeed for Valdez. Aside from winning a second PVL title and a fifth PVL MVP award, she also participated in the Asian Games in Indonesia and the AVC Cup for Women in Thailand. Valdez will continue to lead the Cool Smashers to hopefully more titles in the PVL 2019 season and the Philippine national team in next year’s Southeast Asian Games.