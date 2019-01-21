PVL All-Star Game 2019: Will it be Team Valdez or Team Pablo?

Alyssa Valdez and Myla Pablo are set to clash one again, this time at the PVL All-Star Game 2019 on February 2 at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Who’s part of Alyssa Valdez’ squad?

The two most recent PVL MVPs are set to lead their respective teams in this exhibition. Teaming up with the PVL Open Conference 2018 MVP are Risa Sato, Melissa Gohing, and Michele Gumabao of the Creamline Cool Smashers as well as Nicole Tiamzon and Kathy Bersola of the Banko Perlas Spikers. Also part of Team Valdez are Jessey de Leon and Chie Saet of Petro Gazz together with Grazielle Bombita of the Iriga-Navy Lady Oragons.

Completing the squad of The Phenom are Dani Ravena, Maddie Madayag, and Deanna Wong of the Ateneo Lady Eagles with PVL Collegiate Conference 2018 MVP Isa Molde of the UP Lady Maroons. This selection will be coached by Petro Gazz’ Jerry Yee with Airess Padda of the Adamson Lady Falcons as assistant.

Who will suit up for Myla Pablo’s team?

The former Pocari Sweat Lady Warrior who is set to play for Motolite will be teaming up with Jia Morado and Jema Galanza of Creamline, Jonah Sabete and Cherry Nunag of Petro Gazz, and Jem Ferrer and Joy Dacoron of Banko Perlas. Also part of Team Pablo are Dimdim Pacres of the Tacloban Fighting Warays and Del Palomata of Pocari Sweat-Air Force.

Rounding up the roster are Adamson-Akari’s Thang Ponce together with Vanessa Gandler, Bea de Leon, and Kat Tolentino of the Lady Eagles. Ateneo Lady Eagles head coach Oliver Almadro will be calling the shots for this squad with Jasper Jimenez of Pocari Sweat-Air Force as assistant.

How to watch the game?

The game will be televised via ABS-CBN Sports and Action and S & A HD on February 2 at 4 pm. We will also post the livestream of the game here. Games and autograph signing are slated for those who will come to the venue before the All-Star Game itself.

Where to buy PVL All-Star tickets and how much?

Online ticket selling will start on January 26. Ringside seats are worth Php 500 each and it comes with a free T-shirt and photo opportunity with the players. Lower Box tickets costs Php 200 while Upper Box admission is worth Php 50 per ticket.