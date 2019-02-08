Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani to reinforce United Volleyball Club

The United Volleyball Club are swining for the fences in the PSL Grand Prix 2019 by acquiring the services of former Texas Longhorn Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani. The 6′ 4″ spiker was named California Gatorade Player of the Year in 2015 while playing for Redondo Union High School. She led the same school to the state title in 2012.

Known as a defensive specialist, she will be a great complement to Kalei Mau who is being groomed as the team main offensive weapon. She will guard the net with Arianne Angustia and new acquisition Amy Ahomiro.

In 2015, the outside hitter was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team and the All-Big 12 Freshman Team. She also scored 11 kills for the Longhorns in the US NCAA women’s volleyball National Championship game against the Stanford Cardinals.

In 2017, she was part of the US Collegiate National Team that defeated the Thailand National volleyball team in a five-set exhibition match.

Bedart-Ghani has joined the team in practices and in their photoshoot for ESPN 5.

United Volleyball Club team manager mentioned that they will sign up an offensive-minded player for their second import to complement Mau and the rest of the UVC spikers. The squad will open their PSL Grand Prix 2019 campaign against the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy on February 16, 4 pm, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. Check out some of Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani’s game highlights here: