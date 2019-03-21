Wilson, Dionela shines as Cignal HD Spikers break three-game losing streak by disposing Foton

Just like a diesel engine, the Cignal HD Spikers dropped the opening set before emerging victorious against the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy in four sets 15-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20 during their PSL Grand Prix 2019 second preliminary round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Tornadoes got off to a quick start in the opener as American reinforcement Courtney Felinski scored ten points while fellow import Milagros Collar and surprise starter CJ Rosario provided support to clinch set one.

Cignal turned the tide in the second set as imports Erica Wilson and Anastasiya Artemeva led their charge. While Felinski and Collar put up some opposition, it was not enough to stop the HD Spikers from levelling the set tally at one apiece.

The third set was a scoring duel by Wilson and Collar as the former Arizona State University standout scored nine points while the Spanish National Team member had 10. However, Cignal’s supporting cast outplayed Foton’s crew to pull one set closer to victory.

It was a see-saw battle in the fourth set until Wilson dominated at the tail end to help Cignal gain their first win in the second round.

Wilson paced the HD Spikers with 33 points while Anastasiya Artameva tallied 14 and Rachel Anne Daquis added nine. Jheck Dionela also had a terrific showing with a career-high 34 excellent digs.

Despite not feeling 100 percent, Wilson fought hard to prevent a fourth-straight loss for her squad. “I was definitely under the weather. The first set was rough for me but I got it together for my team because I wanted to help them win,” she said.

The American import hopes that this victory will be the start of a good stretch before the playoffs. “It was a huge confidence-booster for us. It really woke us up that we can’t take any game for granted and I think we’re gonna play much better from now on.”

On the other hand, Dionela delivered a stellar defensive game even though she was dealing with physical pain. “Medyo stiff na yun right leg ko kaya may nararamdaman. Siguro kailangan lang i-release kasi may naiipit kaya may masakit, medyo nagbe-bend ako ng mababa. Pero yun game, alam ko na kailangan ako kaya I play through the pain. Sabi naman ni coach, mamaya ko na indahin kasi mamaya pahinga naman.”

Collar and Felinski led Foton with 25 and 21 markers, respectively.

The Cignal HD Spikers (6-6) will have a four-day rest before they face the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters in an all-important match for both teams. Meanwhile, the Tornadoes (1-9) will look to end the longest losing streak in franchise history against the United Volleball Club. Both games will be on March 26 at Filoil.

The Scores

Cignal (3) – Wilson 33, Artemeva 14, Daquis 9, Musa 5, Paat 4, Vivas 3, Cardiente 2, Masangkay 2, Aguilar 0, Dionela (L)

Foton (1) – Collar 25, Felinski 21, Aganon 4, Rosario 3, Perez 3, Ortiz 3, Adorador 0, Sy 0, Reyes (L)