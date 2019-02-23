Why Bernadeth Pons decided to renew her contract with Petron

Bernadeth Pons would have been an instant starter in other PSL clubs, much like how it went in her collegiate career with the FEU Lady Tamaraws.

But in Petron’s loaded roster especially with reinforcements Katherine Bell and Stephanie Niemer for the 2019 PSL Grand Prix, the outside hitter was sparsely used, only tallying one point and two excellent receptions in two outings.

In spite of the team’s sizeable successes, instances like this have been the reason behind the clamour from some of Pons’ diehard fans for her to find a team that can give her more on-court action.

This is not going to happen anytime soon, though, as the former Lady Tamaraw says that she is happy exactly where she is at this point in her playing career.

“Open naman ako sa ibang options pero masaya kasi ako ngayon sa Petron so I will stick with Petron,” Pons told Volleyverse.

“Teammates ko ang dahilan bakit ako masaya dito. Ang daming nagsasabi na ‘yung Team Petron halos stars ‘yung nandyan. Pero ‘yung team namin hindi kami ‘yung nag-uungusan. Lahat kami nagtutulungan talaga,” she added. “Kung sino ‘yung gamitin dyan, support ‘yung iba. Pag ginamit ka, suportahan ka din nila. Sobrang ganda ng team namin kasi walang problema from management, coaches and teammates.”

True enough, star-studded is the best way to describe the stacked Blaze Spikers roster with A-listers like Mika Reyes, Remy Palma, Ces Molina, Cherry Ann Rondina, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Rhea Dimaculangan, and Denden Lazaro among others.

Famed for her efficient attacks, libero-like floor defense, and humble demeanor despite her fame and success, Pons reiterated that her starting or coming off the bench is the least of her concerns because their goal is realized as a team and not individually.

“Hindi sumasama ang loob ko kung minsan hindi ako nabababad. Open ako sa ganun. Siyempre kung ikaw maganda ang gawa mo, stay ka (sa loob). Kung hindi, nandito ako to support you. Ganun lang. Give and take kami sa Petron,” she said with her sweet, shy, and genuine smile.

This is precisely why it did not take long for her to renew her contract with Petron and turn down offers from other teams.

Asked what she looks forward to the most in her first year as a full-time semi-pro player, Pons said that more than anything, she’s excited to learn from imports Bell and Niemer.

“Nae-excite ako na makasama ‘yung imports kasi hindi ko sila nakalaro before eh. Naglaro na sila sa Petron before pero nasa UAAP pa ako nun,” she closed.