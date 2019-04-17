What’s next for the Lady Realtors heading to All-Filipino?

Tournament in Review

Lost Coach George Pascua and was replaced by Coach Raymund “Babes” Castillo

Signed up Amanda Villanueva, Juliet Catindig, Rachel Austero and Andrea Marzan

Signed up Casey Schoenlein and Molly Lohman as Imports

Ended 13-game losing streak by winning their opening game against Generika-Ayala Lifesavers

Finished 8th after the preliminaries with a 2-12 win-loss record

Lost to Petron Blaze Spikers in the Quarterfinals

Rebuild the Land!

That is what the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors have done in the PSL Grand Prix. Even though they only won two games of the 14 matches, the Lady Realtors are showing that they will not easily go down without a fight.

With a local rotation of team captain Pamela Lastimosa, former Ateneo open spiker Jhoana Maraguinot, former Adamson spiker Amanda Villanueva, national team pool member MJ Phillips and former CSB middle blocker Rachel Austero, the Lady Realtors’ future is bright. With a positive coaching style by new head coach Raymund “Babes” Castillo, and a tall import frontline of Casey Schoenlein and Molly Lohman, the Lady Realtors were really looking at the future.

What went wrong?

Throughout the tournament, the Lady Realtors have had problems in their local production. In their 12 losses in the preliminaries, it was only five games that at least one local finished in double figures with Austero finishing in double figures twice.

Also, Lohman was ineffective for the Lady Realtors. In their first two matches was superb finishing with 11 and 17 points respectively. But after that, the next 12 matches wad a downward spiral for the former middle blocker as she finished with a total of 98 points. In their loss to Petron in the quarterfinals, Lohman finished with two points, the lowest by any import in the tournament.

What went right?

Austero was the revelation for the Lady Realtors. The energy brought upon by the former CSB Lady Blazer gave the Lady Realtors what they were missing for in the past two seasons, a relaiable middle player. As such Austero will be one of the main pieces for the Lady Realtors heading to the All-Filipino conference.

Another thing that went right is the acquisition of former University of the East spiker turned libero Juliet Catindig. Catindig was the libero the Lady Realtors was missing the entire 2018 PSL season and her numbers dont lie. She finished the tournament at number five in digs with 229 excellent digs with a 51.5% average. She also finished fourth ranked in receptions at 130 with an average of 38.9%. Being in the shadow of Kath Arado in UE for the longest time has now turned her into a wonderful addition in the future of the Lady Realtors moving forward.

What should they do?

With the All-Filipino conference months away, the Lady Realtors need to continue with their youth movement, and with Castillo on the helm, then the Lady Realtors is on the right track. Castillo is the main architect of the young NU Lady Bullpups that went on to get a five-peat in the UAAP Juniors Volleyball.

With Castillo’s knowledge in molding young talent, young guns such as Austero, Catindig, Phillips, Andrea Marzan, Souzan Raslan and Rebecca Rivera will benefit the most with this. It will just be on how these players will take the learnings into heart. For now, the land will continue to rebuild until it is built strong.