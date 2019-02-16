Watch LIVE! PSL Grand Prix 2019 Opening Day games

The 2019 PSL season starts today with the Grand Prix kicking off at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. Opening ceremonies start at 3 pm while the United Volleyball Club takes on the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy at 4 pm. The Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors and the Generika Ayala Lifesavers will clash at 6 pm.

Those who are in the Philippines can watch the games via livestream below. Meanwhile, those who are not in the Philippines can watch games via these channels. Game highlights can also be viewed via the Kapatid International YouTube channel.

Witness the PSL Grand Prix 2019 opening ceremonies here:

In the first game of the PSL Grand Prix 2019. The revamped United Volleyball Club will try to shake off a dismal performance in last year’s All Filipino Conference. Despite losing Denden Lazaro to the Petron Blaze Spikers, they acquired Bang Pineda, Amy Ahomiro, and setter Alohi Robins-Hardy. Imports Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani and Shar Lata Manu-Olevao are expected to bring the points with team captain Kalei Mau.

Meanwhile, the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy are fielding imports Selime Ilyasoglu and Courtney Felinski to join Shaya Adorador, CJ Rosario, Gyzelle Sy, and Maika Ortiz. Foton is seeking to hoist the Grand Prix championship trophy once again after winning it all in 2016.

You may view the UVC vs. Foton match here:

In the second game of today’s double header, the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors is seeking for a positive start after a winless 2018 All Filipino Conference campaign. Leading the way for the Babes Castillo-coached squad are Jhoana Maraguinot, team captain Pamela Lastimosa, setter Rubie De Leon, and imports Molly Lohman and Casey Schoenlein. Added to the squad are former CSB Lady Blazer Rachel Anne Austero, former Banko Perlas Spiker Amanda Villanueva, former Ateneo Lady Eagles libero Ria Lo, and Andrea Marzan. Also part of the Lady Realtors are Rebecca Rivera, Micmic Laborte, Souzan Raslan, and MJ Phillips.

Standing in their way are the Generika Ayala Lifesavers who are seeking to improve from the third-place finish in the 2018 PSL AFC. Joining the squad are imports Kseniya Kocyigit and Nikolle Del Rio together with setter May Macatuno. They may have lost Bang Pineda to the United Volleyball Club but everyone else is in the fold. Pacing the Lifesavers are Patty Orendain, Angeli Araneta, Ria Meneses, Fiola Ceballos, Mikaela Lopez, and April Ross Hingpit.

Watch the Sta. Lucia-Generika battle here: