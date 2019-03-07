Watch LIVE! United Volleyball Club vs. PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters

Led by import Grace Lazard, Aiko Urdas, and Shola Alvarez, the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters won their previous game over the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors. Now, they are looking to extend their win streak against the United Volleyball Club. On the other hand, UVC is raring to get back on track after a disappointing straight-sets loss to the Petron Blaze Spikers. Kalei Mau, Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani, Tai Manu-Olevao, and Alohi Robins-Hardy are seeking another win that will improve their ranking in the PSL Grand Prix 2019.
Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan starts at 4:15 pm.
Click here to learn how you can watch PSL games outside the Philippines.
Watch game highlights of previous games via the Kapatid international YouTube channel.