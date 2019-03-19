Watch LIVE! United Volleyball Club vs. Cignal HD Spikers

The United Volleyball Club is coming off a straight-sets loss to the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers that they could have won if not for their miscues at the end of every set. UVC will continue to rely on reinforcements Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani and Tai Manu-Olevao together with setter Alohi Robins-Hardy and Kalei Mau.

Meanwhile, the Cignal HD Spikers can’t seem to find their groove as of late by scoring only 36 points in their game against the Petron Blaze Spikers. Erica Wilson, Anastasiya Artemeva, Mylene Paat, and Rachel Anne Daquis would have to elevate their game even more if they are to break their losing slump.

Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan starts at 2 pm.

Click here to learn how you can watch PSL games outside the Philippines.

Watch game highlights of previous games via the Kapatid international YouTube channel.