Watch LIVE! Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

Tuesday, 19 Mar 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors are coming off a one-week break after their four-set loss to the Cignal HD Spikers. While Casey Schoenlein and Molly Lohman continue to be the focal points of their offense, locals such as Jhoana Maraguinot, Rachel Ann Austero, Amanda Villanueva, and Pamela Lastimosa should step up if they are to clinch their third victory in the PSL Grand Prix 2019.

Meanwhile, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers are coming off a loss to the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters in which Coach Ramil De Jesus was not present on the sidelines. They have also addressed their injury woes by signing Cindy Imbo to help the likes of Aby Marano, Majoy Baron, Michelle Morente, and Ara Galang. Alexine Cabanos will continue her impressive play at setter especially in delivering the ball to imports Rebecca Perry and Lindsay Stalzer.

Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan starts at 7 pm.

Click here to learn how you can watch PSL games outside the Philippines.

Watch game highlights of previous games via the Kapatid international YouTube channel.

