Watch LIVE! PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters vs. Petron Blaze Spikers

The Petron Blaze Spikers keep on rolling. Still undefeated in the PSL Grand Prix 2019, Stephanie Niemer and Katherine Bell continues to be a deadly 1-2 combo for all the teams that they’ve faced. Support from the likes of Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Rhea Dimaculangan, Mika Reyes, Bernadeth Pons, Remy Palma, and Ces Molina makes this squad challenging to crack.

But if there’s one team that can match wits with them, it’s PLDT. Currently on a three-game winning streak, Kendra Dahlke and Grace Lazard have become more comfortable with the setting of Jasmine Nabor. Aiko Urdas is also on a tear lately while Alyssa Eroa has filled in nicely for Lizlee Ann Pantone. The Power Hitters can give the Blaze Spiker a run for their money if they will find their groove just like in the match against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan starts at 4:15 pm.

Click here to learn how you can watch PSL games outside the Philippines.

Watch game highlights of previous games via the Kapatid international YouTube channel.