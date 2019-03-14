Watch LIVE! PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters vs. Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy

Kendra Dahlke finally had a breakout game in the PSL Grand Prix 2019 when she scored 30 points in the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters’ victory over the Generika Ayala Lifesavers. She and fellow import Grace Lazard could give a world of trouble to the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy.

Meanwhile, the Aaron Velez-coached squad welcomed new import Milagros Collar and the returning Dindin Santiago-Manabat with a loss to the Petron Blaze Spikers. A win over PLDT will stop their seven-game losing skid.

Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Center starts at 2 pm.

Click here to learn how you can watch PSL games outside the Philippines.

Watch game highlights of previous games via the Kapatid international YouTube channel.