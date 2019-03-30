Watch LIVE! Petron Blaze Spikers vs. United Volleyball Club

Saturday, 30 Mar 2019
Volleyverse - @volleyverse
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The Petron Blaze Spikers remain unchallenged after 13 games. They have won 39 of the 40 sets they’ve played and they look invincible coming into the PSL Grand Prix 2019 playoffs. Stephanie Niemer and Katherine Bell continue to fire away for the Shaq Delos Santos-coached unit while locals Mika Reyes, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Remy Palma, Ces Molina, and Bernadeth Pons can explode any time. Rhea Dimaculangan is doing an excellent job in distributing the ball while Denden Lazaro anchors their floor defense.

However, the United Volleyball Club must find Petron’s weakness if they are to keep their twice-to-beat hopes in the quarterfinals alive. It’s a good thing that Tai Manu-Olevao will be able to play after attending a family reunion in Hawaii. She will be another potent weapon that Alohi Robins-Hardy can activate aside from Kalei Mau and Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani.

Will Petron complete a sweep of the preliminaries? Or will UVC hand them their first loss in the tournament? Watch this PSL Grand Prix 2019 second preliminary round game via livestream here. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan starts at 6 pm.

Click here to learn how you can watch PSL games outside the Philippines.

Watch game highlights of previous games via the Kapatid international YouTube channel.

