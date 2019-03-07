Watch LIVE! Petron Blaze Spikers vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

Thursday, 07 Mar 2019
Volleyverse - @volleyverse
Photo credit: Kath Zamora, Volleyball PH

Just say Petron versus F2 and all the hype needed is generated. What makes this PSL Grand Prix 2019 match more interesting though is that both teams are coming in undefeated.

The Blaze Spikers have dominated the opposition by not dropping a set in five matches. The Stephanie Niemer-Katherine Bell duo has been doing wonders while the local core of Mika Reyes, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Rhea Dimaculangan, Bernadeth Pons, and Remy Palma have provided much support to their reinforcements.

On the other hand, the Cargo Movers have kept their record unblemished despite injuries to Cha Cruz-Behag, Kim Kianna Dy, and Kim Fajardo. Alexine Cabanos is doing a commendable role distributing the ball to imports Lindsay Stalzer and Rebecca Perry as well as to Majoy Baron, Ara Galang, Michelle Morente, and Aby Marano.

Which team can keep their perfect record after this match? Watch this game via livestream below. Broadcast from the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan starts at 7 pm.

Click here to learn how you can watch PSL games outside the Philippines.

Watch game highlights of previous games via the Kapatid international YouTube channel.

