Watch LIVE! Petron Blaze Spikers vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

Saturday, 23 Mar 2019
Volleyverse - @volleyverse
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers took one set from the Petron Blaze Spikers during their PSL Grand Prix 2019 first round encounter. However, the Shaq Delos Santos-coached squad still pulled off one of their ten victories in the tournament so far.

Petron reinforcements Katherine Bell and Stephanie Niemer have been anchoring the team’s dominance while locals Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Mika Reyes, Remy Palma, and Bernadeth Pons help in pounding their opponents to submission. Aside from a strong service game, Rhea Dimaculangan is also distributing the ball well to initiate variety in attacks.

Meanwhile, the Cargo Movers are still missing the services of Cha Cruz-Behag, Kim Fajardo, and Kim Kianna Dy who was replaced in the roster by Cindy Imbo. Despite the depleted roster, Coach Ramil De Jesus’ unit remains dangerous as Alexine Cabanos delivers the ball to Aby Marano, Majoy Baron, Ara Galang, Michelle Morente, Rebecca Perry, and Lindsay Stalzer.

The libero match-up is also worth watching as Denden Lazaro match wits with Dawn Macandili.

Another chapter in this storied PSL rivalry is about to unfold and you wouldn’t want to miss it. Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast starts at 6 pm.

Click here to learn how you can watch PSL games outside the Philippines.

Watch game highlights of previous games via the Kapatid international YouTube channel.

