Watch LIVE! Generika Ayala Lifesavers vs. Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

Saturday, 23 Mar 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit; Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The Generika Ayala Lifesavers are coming off a five-set victory against a talented United Volleyball Club. Kanjana Kuthaisong, Fiola Ceballos, and Ria Meneses were splendid in that match as they all scored in double-figures. However, they would need more production from the likes of Kseniya Kocyigit, Angeli Araneta, and Patty Orendain if they are to clinch their fourth victory in 11 games.

Meanwhile, the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors bowed down in straight sets to the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters. The struggles of Coach Babes Castillo’s squad continued as only Casey Schoenlein, Rachel Ann Austero, and Amanda Villanueva were the only bright spots in that game. They would need Molly Lohman, Pamela Lastimosa, and Jhoana Maraguinot to step up if they want to put an end to their three-game losing skid.

Watch this PSL Grand Prix 2019 second preliminary round game via livestream here. Broadcast starts at 4 pm.

Click here to learn how you can watch PSL games outside the Philippines.

Watch game highlights of previous games via the Kapatid international YouTube channel.

