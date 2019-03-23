Watch LIVE! Generika Ayala Lifesavers vs. Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

The Generika Ayala Lifesavers are coming off a five-set victory against a talented United Volleyball Club. Kanjana Kuthaisong, Fiola Ceballos, and Ria Meneses were splendid in that match as they all scored in double-figures. However, they would need more production from the likes of Kseniya Kocyigit, Angeli Araneta, and Patty Orendain if they are to clinch their fourth victory in 11 games.

Meanwhile, the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors bowed down in straight sets to the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters. The struggles of Coach Babes Castillo’s squad continued as only Casey Schoenlein, Rachel Ann Austero, and Amanda Villanueva were the only bright spots in that game. They would need Molly Lohman, Pamela Lastimosa, and Jhoana Maraguinot to step up if they want to put an end to their three-game losing skid.

Broadcast starts at 4 pm.

