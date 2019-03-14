Watch LIVE! F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. United Volleyball Club

Thursday, 14 Mar 2019
Volleyverse - @volleyverse
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

Both the United Volleyball Club and the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers finished the first round of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 against the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitter. They are now seeking to start round two on a positive note.

The Cargo Movers continue to be short-handed due to the injuries of Kim Kianna Dy, Cha Cruz-Behag, and Kim Fajardo. Alexine Cabanos remains as F2’s playmaker who will seek to activate Aby Marano, Ara Galang, Majoy Baron, Rebecca Perry, and Lindsay Stalzer.

Meanwhile, the United Volleyball Club will be led by Philippine women’s volleyball team training pool members Kalei Mau and Alohi Robins-Hardy and imports Tai Manu-Olevao and Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani.

Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Center starts at 7 pm.

Click here to learn how you can watch PSL games outside the Philippines.

Watch game highlights of previous games via the Kapatid international YouTube channel.

Support us. Help volleyball.

For too long volleyball fans have been neglected, with no community with which to share their passion. We want to change that, by providing a platform for fans & players to unite. However, we’re a small team & we can’t do it ourselves – we need your help.

Your generous contributions will help us to:

** Keep our content FREE & with no paywall

** Improve our volleyball content & increase our coverage

** Help to support & build the profile of the next generation of players

We will never profit from your contributions – if they exceed our operating costs on an annual basis we will donate the difference to support worthy causes in volleyball.

You can contribute as little as $2 USD to support us & help volleyball grow – it only takes a minute & everything helps! Thank you.

Related

PSL Grand Prix

Generika Ayala Lifesavers nails second win by dominating Cignal HD Spikers
PSL Grand Prix

From creating kills to creating outfits: Jannine Navarro’s rise to fashion stardom
PSL Grand Prix

PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters prolongs Foton Tornadoes’ agony with a four-set win

Popular

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Ateneo Lady Eagles win fifth straight by defeating Adamson Lady Falcons
Philippines

Alinsunurin conducts first Men’s National Team training pool session
Philippines

New venue for 2019 SEA Games volleyball tournament announced

Latest

PSL Grand Prix

Watch LIVE! Cignal HD Spikers vs. Generika Ayala Lifesavers
PSL Grand Prix

Watch LIVE! PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters vs. Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Bingle All the Way: Landicho showed nerves of steel on service