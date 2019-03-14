Watch LIVE! F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. United Volleyball Club

Both the United Volleyball Club and the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers finished the first round of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 against the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitter. They are now seeking to start round two on a positive note.
The Cargo Movers continue to be short-handed due to the injuries of Kim Kianna Dy, Cha Cruz-Behag, and Kim Fajardo. Alexine Cabanos remains as F2’s playmaker who will seek to activate Aby Marano, Ara Galang, Majoy Baron, Rebecca Perry, and Lindsay Stalzer.
Meanwhile, the United Volleyball Club will be led by Philippine women’s volleyball team training pool members Kalei Mau and Alohi Robins-Hardy and imports Tai Manu-Olevao and Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani.
Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Center starts at 7 pm.
Click here to learn how you can watch PSL games outside the Philippines.
Watch game highlights of previous games via the Kapatid international YouTube channel.