Watch LIVE! F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters

Both the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters are coming off victories. The squad of coach Roger Gorayeb handed the Foton Tornadoes another victory while the Cargo Movers defeated the United Volleyball Club in straight sets.

The Power Hitters will rely on Kendra Dahlke and Grace Lazard to lead the way. Meanwhile, the Cargo Movers are countering with Lindsay Stalzer and Rebecca Perry. F2 Logistics will also debut former Perpetual Lady Altas hitter Cindy Imbo in this match.

