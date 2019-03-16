Watch LIVE! F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters

Saturday, 16 Mar 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

Both the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters are coming off victories. The squad of coach Roger Gorayeb handed the Foton Tornadoes another victory while the Cargo Movers defeated the United Volleyball Club in straight sets.

The Power Hitters will rely on Kendra Dahlke and Grace Lazard to lead the way. Meanwhile, the Cargo Movers are countering with Lindsay Stalzer and Rebecca Perry. F2 Logistics will also debut former Perpetual Lady Altas hitter Cindy Imbo in this match.

Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast from the Alonte Sports Center in Binan, Laguna starts at 4 pm.

Click here to learn how you can watch PSL games outside the Philippines.

Watch game highlights of previous games via the Kapatid international YouTube channel.

Support us. Help volleyball.

For too long volleyball fans have been neglected, with no community with which to share their passion. We want to change that, by providing a platform for fans & players to unite. However, we’re a small team & we can’t do it ourselves – we need your help.

Your generous contributions will help us to:

** Keep our content FREE & with no paywall

** Improve our volleyball content & increase our coverage

** Help to support & build the profile of the next generation of players

We will never profit from your contributions – if they exceed our operating costs on an annual basis we will donate the difference to support worthy causes in volleyball.

You can contribute as little as $2 USD to support us & help volleyball grow – it only takes a minute & everything helps! Thank you.

