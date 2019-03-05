Watch LIVE! F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. Generika Ayala Lifesavers

Despite the injuries plaguing the squad, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers are looking to maintain their unblemished record in the PSL Grand Prix 2019. Setter Kim Fajardo might likely be out of today’s game and Alexine Cabanos will take her place in feeding the ball to Lindsay Stalzer, Rebecca Perry, Aby Marano, Majoy Baron, and Michelle Morente.
Meanwhile, the Generika Ayala Lifesavers are still looking for their first victory in the tournament. They will be bannered by imports Kseniya Kocyigit and Kanjana Kuthaisong. Their talented local core includes Patty Orendain, Ria Meneses, Fiola Ceballos, Mikaela Lopez, and team captain Angeli Araneta.
Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast from the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan will start at 7 pm.
Click here to learn how you can watch PSL games outside the Philippines.
Watch game highlights of previous games via the Kapatid international YouTube channel.