Watch LIVE! F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers are coming off a straight-sets loss against their rival Petron Blaze Spikers. But while they are still missing the services of Kim Kianna Dy, Cha Cruz-Behag, and Kim Fajardo, they will be bringing back 2017 PSL Grand Prix Most Valuable Player Maria Jose Perez for Rebecca Perry. M16 will bring her loaded spikes to help the Cargo Movers lock the second spot coming into the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the Foton Tornadoes are currently experiencing a franchise-worst 10-game losing skid. But help is on the way as Jaja Santiago is set to play alongside sister Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Courtney Felinski, and Milagros Collar. Foton fans are hoping that the younger Santiago’s development in the Japanese V.League will help the Tornadoes buck the slump.

Will the Cargo Movers clinch another win? Or will Foton end their downfall? Watch this PSL Grand Prix 2019 second preliminary round game via livestream here. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan starts at 4 pm.

Click here to learn how you can watch PSL games outside the Philippines.

Watch game highlights of previous games via the Kapatid international YouTube channel.