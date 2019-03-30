Watch LIVE! F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy

Saturday, 30 Mar 2019
Volleyverse - @volleyverse
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers are coming off a straight-sets loss against their rival Petron Blaze Spikers. But while they are still missing the services of Kim Kianna Dy, Cha Cruz-Behag, and Kim Fajardo, they will be bringing back 2017 PSL Grand Prix Most Valuable Player Maria Jose Perez for Rebecca Perry. M16 will bring her loaded spikes to help the Cargo Movers lock the second spot coming into the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the Foton Tornadoes are currently experiencing a franchise-worst 10-game losing skid. But help is on the way as Jaja Santiago is set to play alongside sister Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Courtney Felinski, and Milagros Collar. Foton fans are hoping that the younger Santiago’s development in the Japanese V.League will help the Tornadoes buck the slump.

Will the Cargo Movers clinch another win? Or will Foton end their downfall? Watch this PSL Grand Prix 2019 second preliminary round game via livestream here. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan starts at 4 pm.

Click here to learn how you can watch PSL games outside the Philippines.

Watch game highlights of previous games via the Kapatid international YouTube channel.

Support us. Help volleyball.

For too long volleyball fans have been neglected, with no community with which to share their passion. We want to change that, by providing a platform for fans & players to unite. However, we’re a small team & we can’t do it ourselves – we need your help.

Your generous contributions will help us to:

** Keep our content FREE & with no paywall

** Improve our volleyball content & increase our coverage

** Help to support & build the profile of the next generation of players

We will never profit from your contributions – if they exceed our operating costs on an annual basis we will donate the difference to support worthy causes in volleyball.

You can contribute as little as $2 USD to support us & help volleyball grow – it only takes a minute & everything helps! Thank you.

Related

PSL Grand Prix

Watch LIVE! Petron Blaze Spikers vs. United Volleyball Club
PSL Grand Prix

Jaja Santiago set to play for Foton versus F2 Logistics
PSL Grand Prix

Petron Blaze Spikers zoom to 13th straight victory by beating the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

Popular

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Update on Lycha Ebon injury
UAAP Women's Volleyball

NU Lady Bulldogs already engaging in recruitment for Season 82
Spikers Turf Open

Marck Espejo banners Cignal HD Spikers men’s volleyball team

Latest

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Coach Almadro: “Nisperos continues Lady Eagles’ tradition”
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Which team will emerge victorious in the Battle of Katipunan Part Two?
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Will the Lady Tamaraws pull off a victory over the Lady Warriors sans Lycha Ebon?